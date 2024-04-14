Share Video

Murphy will come off the bench in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

With Brandon Ingram (knee) returning from a lengthy absence, Murphy will shift back to a reserve role. He has averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 26.5 minutes in 33 games off the bench this season.

