Murphy had 31 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 victory over Portland.

Murphy was making his ninth straight starts, but he'd scored more than 16 points only once in the prior eight, a 21-point effort against the Suns on April 1. The third-year forward has averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.3 steals during his stint in the starting five, but even if Brandon Ingram (knee) returns to the lineup Thursday in Sacramento, Murphy should still hang onto a significant workload in the Pelicans' frontcourt.