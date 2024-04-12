Murphy provided 27 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 45 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 victory over the Kings.

Murphy followed up Tuesday's explosive 31 points against Portland with another superb total on the road. Murphy has scored in double-digits for nine straight games, but the imminent return of Brandon Ingram (knee) will send Murphy's numbers back to normal levels. Although Murphy missed a lot of action this season, he has a shot at being the presumptive starter ahead of Herbert Jones in the playoffs once Ingram returns.