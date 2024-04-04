Murphy recorded 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Murphy, Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels were all ejected with seven seconds left in the loss after having words with an official. It's highly unlikely any will face suspension, but fines could be on the way. Murphy has cooled down from his scoring outbursts earlier in the month, averaging 14.1 points on 36.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from deep across his past seven games.