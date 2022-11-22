Murphy (foot) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Murphy missed his first game of the season Monday due to a foot injury and will likely be sidelined again. Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels all played 20 minutes off the bench during the team's blowout win over Golden State, so if Murphy remains out, look for that trio to see similar work against San Antonio.