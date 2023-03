Boeheim totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Charge.

Boeheim made just three appearances for the Cruise in March, but he scored in double figures in each outing. The 23-year-old averaged 12.1 points and 2.7 appearances in 26.6 minutes per game over 18 appearances with Motor City during the regular season.