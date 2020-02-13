Rose had two points (1-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.

Rose returned to the rotation following a five-game absence with a strained left hip. However, he came off the bench and struggled badly from the field while tallying almost as many turnovers (three) as dimes. Nevertheless, Rose will now have a full week off to rest and recover in advance of next Thursday's matchup versus the Bucks.