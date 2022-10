Diallo (quadriceps) participated in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Diallo was sidelined for the Pistons' final two preseason games due to the quad injury, but he appears to have been held out of those contests just for precautionary reasons. After the Pistons exercised his $5.2 million team option for 2022-23 earlier this summer, Diallo looks set to open the upcoming season with a regular spot on Detroit's second unit.