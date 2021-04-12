Diallo is averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes per game through six outings in April.

After delivering a pair of 19-point outings within his first three games as a member of the Pistons, Diallo hasn't been able to build on those outings. Though he appeared to be a candidate to seize a larger role in Detroit than he enjoyed in Oklahoma City, he's instead been hurt by head coach Dwane Casey's deep wing rotation. Diallo has been held under 20 minutes in each of the past four contests, and even less playing time might become available for him once Jerami Grant (knee) -- who has missed the last three games -- returns to action.