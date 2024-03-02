Stewart had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 110-100 loss to Cleveland.

Stewart ended just one rebound away from a double-double for the second consecutive game, and the big man continues to find ways to impact the game on both ends of the court. Even though he isn't seen as a key figure in the team's long-term rebuild compared to Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, Stewart is having a solid season in his own right. He's averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.