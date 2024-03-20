The Pistons announced Wednesday that Stewart (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Stewart was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after leaving Monday's loss to the Celtics early, and the Pistons, who are out of playoff contention, will shut down the big man for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. Stewart should be able to make a full recovery and have a healthy summer. The 2020 first-round pick will be just 23 years old in May and signed a three-year, $45 million extension last July, so he figures to remain a key piece of the Pistons' rebuild. With the addition of Jalen Duren, Stewart has shifted to power forward the last two seasons, which has resulted in a drop in defensive production but an increase in three-point opportunities. He'll finish 2023-24 with averages of 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 made threes in 30.9 minutes per game across 46 appearances (45 starts).