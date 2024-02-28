Stewart will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Stewart will be making his first appearance since Jan. 28, as he served a three-game suspension after his ankle injury due to an altercation with Drew Eubanks. With Stewart back with the starters, Simone Fontecchio will join the second unit.
