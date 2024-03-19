Stewart has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game due to right hamstring soreness, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist.

Taj Gibson started the second half in place of Stewart, who appeared to suffer the injury at some point late in the second quarter. The Pistons are classifying Stewart's injury as soreness, but he could be sent in for further imaging Tuesday if the team is concerned that he might be dealing with a strain. His absence for the rest of Monday's contest with leave Detroit shorthanded at forward, as Simone Fontecchio (toe) and Ausar Thompson (illness) had already been ruled out heading into the game.