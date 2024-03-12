Stewart logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 114-97 win over Charlotte.

Stewart finished with a plus-13 net rating during his time on the court Monday, which marked his first game with multiple made threes since March 1. The 22-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks in 34.4 minutes across his last four games.