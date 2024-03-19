Stewart (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Stewart will miss Wednesday's contest due to a right hamstring strain he suffered against Boston. With Taj Gibson (hamstring) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) questionable, Detroit could be left very thin in frontcourt depth versus Indiana.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't return Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Subtle contributions in win•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Handles sizable minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Not listed on injury report•