Pistons' Ish Smith: Will not return Wednesday
Smith will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks after leaving early with a right groin strain.
It's unclear of the severity of the injury, as the Pistons are getting blown out and this could just be an instance of them exercising precaution in a game that hasn't been going their way. More information should come out following the game, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
