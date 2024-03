Ivey (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards but was present during the Pistons' morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey and Cade Cunningham (knee) are in the same boat and will likely be game-time decisions ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Before Ivey's absence Wednesday, he appeared in 16 straight games and averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes during that stretch.