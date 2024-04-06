Ivey logged 31 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-90 loss to Memphis.

Ivey delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season Friday, and even though he reached the 30-point mark just for the fourth time in the current campaign, his efforts were not enough to lift the Pistons to victory. Ivey has scored 15 or more points in six of his last nine outings, and he could be in line to handle a bigger role on offense in the final week of the regular season if Cade Cunningham (knee) doesn't return for the final games of the schedule.