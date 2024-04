Ivey registered 16 points (7-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.

Ivey didn't have his best shooting performance and ended up needing 21 shots to score 16 points, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line with his contributions in other categories -- mainly as a passer with a season-high 10 assists. Ivey should experience an uptick in his usage rate as long as Cade Cunningham (knee) remains sidelined.