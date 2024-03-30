Ivey ended with 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 96-87 victory over Washington.

Ivey missed the Pistons' loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday due to left knee soreness, but he was able to suit up Friday to help the Pistons capture their 13th win of the season. Ivey shot 29.4 percent from the field Friday and struggled from beyond the arc, but he managed to contribute in other ways. He's averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 31.2 minutes per game in March.