The Bulls waived Ivey (knee) on Monday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier Monday that the Bulls were working on an exit strategy from Ivey following anti-LGBTQ comments he made on social media, and he has since been waived. The fifth overall pick by Detroit in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey was acquired by Chicago ahead of the trade deadline. However, he appeared in just four games (three starts) before being shut down for the remainder of the campaign due to left patellofemoral pain syndrome, finishing with averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest across 37 regular-season outings. He was limited to just 30 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 due to a broken left fibula and missed time at the beginning of this season after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery. He was set to be a restricted free agent before this move and will now have to explore other opportunities.