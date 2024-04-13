Ivey accumulated seven points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-89 victory over the Mavericks.

Ivey's single-digit point total was just his third time doing so since Feb. 26. The second-year guard has averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 triples across 30.5 minutes in his previous ten games. He will look to end the season strong when Detroit travels to San Antonio on Sunday.