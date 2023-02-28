Ivey (personal) didn't practice Tuesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ivey was absent for Monday's loss to Charlotte due to personal reasons and missed practice Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll return to the team in time for Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland. He was one of five players to miss practice, so the Pistons may have a skeleton crew available versus the Cavaliers, depending on how the availabilities shake out.
