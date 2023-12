Duren posted 10 points (5-7 FG), 12 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Knicks.

Duren was efficient from the field and made his presence felt on both ends of the court Thursday en route to his third double-double over his last four appearances. Duren has slowed down a bit following an impressive start to the campaign, but he remains a must-roster player across all formats due to his two-way play and sky-high potential.