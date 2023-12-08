The Pistons indicated Thursday that Duren (ankle) is expected to miss approximately two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Duren sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, and the issue will cost him multiple weeks. The 20-year-old has dealt with injuries to both ankles early in the season, as he missed seven games in November due to ankle issues, including a stretch of five consecutive matchups in the middle of the month. It's a significant blow for the Pistons, who will presumably rely on James Wiseman, Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart to fill in during Duren's absence.