The Pistons announced Tuesday that Duren (ankle) is expected to practice this week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren has missed five straight contests due to right ankle soreness, but he's nearing a return to game action. The second-year center has recently been participating in 3-on-3 drills and should be a full participant in practice soon. The Pistons have just one more game this week, Friday in Indiana, but Duren's status for that matchup has yet to be determined.