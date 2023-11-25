Duren (ankle) registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 136-113 loss to the Pacers.

Though Detroit opted to ease Duren back from a five-game absence as a bench player, he saw a fairly standard amount of playing time and came through with an efficient double-double backed up by some contributions in the defensive categories an the second-best assist total on the team. Duren will most likely reclaim his spot in the starting five from Marvin Bagley in the Pistons' next game Monday against the Wizards. Assuming he's omitted from the injury report, Duren looks like a worthy lineup option in just about every format during the Pistons' upcoming four-game week.