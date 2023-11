Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Duren is in line to miss a fourth straight game, meaning James Wiseman and Isaiah Stewart could see increased run, as well as Marvin Bagley. Duren is enjoying an excellent start to the season and his absence has been greatly felt as a two-way threat. Duren is averaging 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.