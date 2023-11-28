Duren chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the Wizards.

Duren returned from a five-game absence Friday versus Indiana and came off the bench, but he was back in the starting lineup Monday. The big man showed that he belongs in that role with a block party against the Wizards, swatting a season-high five shots. Duren also pulled down double-digit boards for seventh time in his 10 contests on the campaign, and he's notched a double-double in each of those performances.