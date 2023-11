Duren (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As expected, Duren, who's missed five straight games due to right ankle soreness, was able to log a full practice ahead of Friday's matchup in Indiana. However, his official status for that contest won't be released until Thursday afternoon. If available, Duren would presumably slide right back into the starting center spot, but he may face restrictions at first.