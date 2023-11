Duren (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Duren has missed the past four games for Detroit, but the questionable tag suggests that he's now day-to-day. His potential return would provide a huge boost for the Pistons with Nikola Jokic on the schedule Monday. The Pistons have been relying on Kevin Knox in smaller lineups in Duren's absence at the expense of Marvin Bagley, so it will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up.