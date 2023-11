Duren will start Monday's matchup versus Washington, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Duren returned to action Friday following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury and posted 13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes off the bench. The second-year big man has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup Monday, but he's unlikely to play more than 30 minutes, as he averaged just 28.8 minutes per game before missing time.