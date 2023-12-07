Duren recorded 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes before suffering an apparent ankle injury in Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

According to Pistons' coach Monty Williams, the severity of Duren's injury is uncertain. The Pistons should provide an update on the 20-year-old center's availability ahead of Friday's matchup with Orlando. If Duren is forced to miss any time, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley would likely receive increased minutes.