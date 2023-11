Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren will miss a fifth consecutive game Monday, but coach Monty Williams provided an encouraging update ahead of the matchup, saying that the center has progressed to 3-on-3 work and is expected to return soon. While Duren will have a few days to recover before the Pistons face Indiana on Friday, it's unclear whether he'll be available for that matchup.