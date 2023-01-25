Rhoden generated seven points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-130 overtime win over the Herd.

Rhoden was held below 10 points for the first time this season during Monday's victory, but he was productive on the boards with a season-high 11 rebounds. He's averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during the regular season.