Lucas has signed a two-way contract with the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Lucas, undrafted out of Michigan State in 2011, hasn't seen NBA action since 2014. This season, up until this point, he's been with the Stockton Kings of the G League. There, he averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes. He figures to continue seeing most of his action in the G League, now with the Grand Rapids Drive.