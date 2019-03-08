Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Back to Grand Rapids
Thomas was assigned to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
While the Pistons head off to Chicago, Thomas will join the Drive for their trip to Erie to play the BayHawks on Friday night. Thomas has made brief appearances in two of the last three games for Detroit, but he is not expected to be a rotational player this season.
