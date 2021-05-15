Thomas won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right lower leg injury, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The forward suffered the injury sometime during the second half of Friday's matchup. Thomas posted 17 points across 8-of-11 shooting while dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds prior to his early exit. Thomas should be considered questionable for the Rockets' season finale Sunday against Atlanta.