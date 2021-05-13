Thomas agreed to a multiyear contract with the Rockets on Thursday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Thomas will be in Houston for the foreseeable future after making a positive impression with the team in just four games. In those four contests, he's averaged 16.3 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 triples per game.