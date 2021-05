Thomas produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Creighton product is making the most of his opportunity with Houston, and he's a perfect example of how teams out of contention can discover talent from the G-League ranks. The addition of Thomas has bolstered a fragile rotation that suffers without John Wall and Christian Wood.