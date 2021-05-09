Thomas recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz.

Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Rockets on Friday and has made a huge impact early on, scoring 15-plus points in his two outings and performing above the expectations so far. This might be enough for Houston to keep him on another 10-day contract, though his best fantasy-related scenario would make him a decent streaming alternative depending on the matchup.