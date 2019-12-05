Pistons' Langston Galloway: Big night off bench
Galloway scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 38 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-103 loss to the Bucks.
The 27-year-old guard continues to light it up from the outside. Galloway has drained multiple three-pointers in 11 of the last 13 games, shooting 45.2 percent (42-for-93) from beyond the arc over that stretch while averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 threes, 2.2 boards and 1.5 assists. His fantasy value is limited to his shooting prowess, but he's seeing enough minutes as the Pistons' sixth man to move the needle in threes for rosters that can find room for a specialist.
