Galloway mustered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 win over Greensboro.

Galloway was efficient from the field en route to a third straight double-digit scoring performance. Across 36 appearances, he's averaging 14.3 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from deep.