Galloway totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 loss to Fort Wayne.

Galloway made at least five triples for a seventh time this season and scored 20-plus points for the fourth time over his past five appearances. Across 34 appearances, he's averaging 14.4 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from deep.