Galloway tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win over Westchester.

Galloway scored at least 20 points for the third time over his past five appearances. During that stretch, he's made 23 of his 37 three-point attempts (62.2 percent).