Galloway totaled 32 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 loss to the G League Ignite.

Galloway popped for a season-high 32 points Thursday, but it wasn't enough as College Park faltered versus the Ignite. Across 38 appearances, he's averaging 14.7 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from deep.