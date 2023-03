Galloway posted 31 points (10-19 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Raptors 905.

Galloway sank a season-high eight three-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points, marking his second 30-plus-point outing. Across 42 appearances, he's averaging 15.0 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep.