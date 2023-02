Galloway recorded 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 loss to Long Island.

Galloway was efficient from the field en route to his third straight game with at least 20 points. Across 32 appearances, he's averaging 14.4 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from deep.