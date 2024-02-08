The Pistons acquired Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two future second-round picks from the Knicks on Thursday in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grimes' role regressed this season with the Knicks, but the Pistons are happy to take a chance on the third-year wing. A career 37.9 percent three-point shooter, Grimes helps address Detroit's need for floor spacing. It's unclear if he'll start, but he'll be battling for minutes on the wing with Simone Fontecchio and Ausar Thompson.