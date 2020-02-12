Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Available Wednesday
Mykhailiuk (hip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Magic, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A strained right hip has kept Mykhailiuk out since Feb. 3, but he's ready to get back on the court. It's possible he ends up back in the starting lineup. Since the start of the new year, he's made 12 starts and has averaged 13.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 17 appearances.
